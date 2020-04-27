



— This Thursday, you are encouraged to enjoy a delicious meal from a local restaurant — and help feed a neighbor in need. Project Angel Heart is a local nonprofit that prepares and delivers medically tailored meals for Coloradans living with HIV/AIDS, cancer, heart disease, and other life-threatening illnesses.

Their annual “Dining Out for Life” event was scheduled for April 30, and more than 240 Denver and Boulder area restaurants had agreed to donate 25% of that day’s sales to the nonprofit. But this year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, many restaurants are struggling themselves.

So this year, the event is being called “Dining IN for Life.” Project Angel Heart is still encouraging people to order carryout from their favorite restaurant — and hoping people will make a separate donation to the organization.

Last year, the organization raised more than $350,000 for Coloradans living with HIV/AIDS through the Dining Out for Life event. Since restaurants will not be contributing this year, personal gifts will be the primary source of fundraising for the organization.