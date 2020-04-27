



– King Soopers is helping more people get tested for coronavirus by offering free drive-up testing at the Auraria Campus this week. The grocery store chain has partnered with the Colorado State Emergency Operations Center to make it happen.

The first testing sites will be at the Auraria Campus in Denver on Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. t 4 p.m. at the Fifth Street Garage located at 650 Walnut St. The Auraria testing site will have capacity for 250 vehicles per day.

Registration is required for those who wish to participate. They can register at krogerhealth.com/covidtesting or call 1-888-852-2567. Those seeking a test will use a virtual screening tool based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to see if they are eligible.

“King Soopers’ vision is to help people live healthier lives, and it has never been more important as we help to expand testing across Colorado,” said Steve Burnham, President of King Soopers, in a statement. “This work, like all work we do, is guided by our values and our promise- to Feed the Human Spirit. We continue to make decisions that balance the safety of our associates with our commitments to our customers and communities. That is why King Soopers and Kroger Health will be donating all professional services at drive-thru testing facilities, these services include ordering and observing the COVID-19 tests.”

For the testing, people remain in their cars for the process which includes a self-administered nasal swabs.

Test results are expected within approximately 48 hours.