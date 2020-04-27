



– A lot of people haven’t driven anywhere other than the grocery store during the coronavirus pandemic , so as drivers get back on the roads, they may be a little rusty behind the wheel. As the statewide stay-at-home order is lifted on Monday, officials with the Colorado State Patrol are asking drivers to prepare for busier roadways.

“We’re trying to save lives,” explained Sgt. Blake White, with Colorado State Patrol. “Both with the pandemic going on, as well as when people get out on the roadways.”

While many counties have extended stay-at-home orders, Gov. Jared Polis will be downgrading the statewide order to “safer-at-home” on Monday. That means gradual reopening of businesses throughout the state with extreme precautions and social distancing.

“We’re going to see an increase of traffic on the roadways,” Blake said.

Colorado State Patrol said even though people were supposed to be driving for only essential travel in the last few weeks, they’ve seen a dangerous issue with excessive speeding. Comparing numbers from this time last year to numbers this year, troopers have seen an increase in speeding tickets

“We already know that people have been driving excessively fast, and if you compound that now with people trying to get back to work, getting used to traffic and they just haven’t driven,” Blake said. “We expect to see an increase of issues.”

Troopers say that people are no longer used to the working routine, and may be rushing to get into work on time or may forget items at home. They hope that come Monday morning, drivers will be prepared and will obey traffic laws to get where they’re going safely.

“If you were going to get stopped by us you’re taking us away from other things,” he said. “And you’re unnecessarily exposing us, so chances are you’re going to get a citation.”

CSP also said their “accident alert” will lift Monday morning when the stay-at-home order lifts as well. That means if you do get into a crash, you have to call to report it immediately.

“If people are obeying the laws and doing their part, that helps us not have to go from call to call to call covering crashes,” Blake said. “Instead we can go out and make sure people are safe and doing the right thing. That’s all we ask.”