DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s Motor Vehicle Division is among the many businesses and agencies reviewing how to reopen to the public in a safe manner. On May 4, the agency will reopen nine offices across the state.
Commercial driver’s licenses will be available then by appointment only. While testing and licensing will be available, training and education facilities will remain closed.
Once inside the building, customers will be required to social distance, wear gloves and a mask.
People will be allowed to take the mask off while getting a picture taken.
