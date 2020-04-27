



In a typical school year, these next few weekends would be prom time for high school students. This year COVID-19 canceled the traditional event, but one father wanted to make sure his daughter didn’t miss out.

“The day before I found out that prom was canceled, I had just bought my dress,” said Elara Lomax, a senior at Thomas Jefferson High School. “I was pretty disappointed.”

When Elara found out her prom was canceled, her dad immediately came up with a plan.

“He was like that’s all right, we’ll have a prom here,” she told CBS4’s Makenzie O’Keefe. “I’ll be your date and then it snowballed.”

Her dad, Mark Lomax, with the help of some neighbors, decorated the family yard for prom photos. He also created a dance floor in their home gym, and prepared a five course meal catered by Maggiano’s.

“They got to put together the whole playlist,” Mark explained. “And our other daughter helped with the whole dinner preparation and serving it.”.

The night of her 2020 Senior Stay-at-Home Prom, Elara has her date and invited two friends to dress up and come by. They safely checked temperatures, had dinner and held a socially-distant driveway fashion show for neighbors, dressed up in their prom gowns.

“I was surprised how many people came,” Elara said. “We got really good pictures that capture the moment really well.”

Her dad said seeing all the neighbors out in the street watching and showing their support, was one of the highlights of the night.

“They were dressed up, they brought signs, and flowers,” he said. “For me, that was one of the neatest things about it.”

It was a stay-at-home prom filled with laughter, dancing and community. Truly a night, Elara will never forget.

“The fact that we put it all together and everyone showed up, just made it a lot more special and a lot more heartfelt,” she said. “It was special.”

