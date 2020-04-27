Comments
(CBS4) – Adams County announced it will keep city buildings closed until May 31 to help officials get safeguards in place to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Crews will install sneeze guards, and there will be fewer employees in the building as people continue to work from home when possible.
Last week, the Tri-Couny Health Department extended a stay-at-home order for both Arapahoe and Adams Counties until May 8. Businesses may start offering curbside pickup and delivery starting on Monday.
Douglas County, which Tri-County also oversees, did not extend a stay-at-home order because local officials say they are seeing positive cases level off. Businesses there can also start providing curbside and delivery service.
The minimum number of employees will be allowed in the building, and customers are not allowed inside at any time.
