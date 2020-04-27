



Monday, a ban on elective surgeries was lifted as part of Gov. Jared Polis’ Safer at Home phase of the Colorado response to the coronavirus pandemic. Lori Hopper, scheduled for back surgery Tuesday, said she was excited and a little scared.

Lori was looking forward to going rafting again with her husband, David, or wakeboarding, or hiking through Garden of the Gods. She was excited for the day her excruciating back pain would be gone.

She described it as, “… like burning sensation and then pinching twinges, the kind of thing that just literally will stop me in the middle of a conversation.”

Lori has scoliosis and a pinched nerve in her spine. She was set for surgery at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital on March 19. But on March 16, Gov. Polis postponed elective surgeries because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I understood why we were doing this, but I was terribly disappointed,” she told CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh.

Lori, an institutional compliance and privacy officer on the Anschutz Campus, has been waiting for the surgery to be rescheduled for six weeks.

“Now, her functionality is at risk,” said, Dr. Evalina Burger, Lori’s surgeon and Professor and Chair of Orthopedics at the University of Colorado School of Medicine on the Anschutz Medical Campus.

Burger is getting Lori into the operating room just one day after the elective surgery ban was lifted.

“Our hospital is actually more safe than going to the grocery store,” said Burger.

Lori had to be tested for COVID-19. Burger said there is enough PPE to protect patients and providers. There will be social distancing, fewer patients lined up for surgery.

Patients will have private rooms, and they will be watched over via Telehealth.

“The odds are good enough that I would have it myself,” said Burger.

“I am super excited because now my light at the end of the tunnel is back, ” said Lori.

She is also anxious and a little scared, but ready to be pain free.

“I can’t wait to have that joy in life back again.”

