WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — An 18-year-old male driver and his 17-year-old male passenger were killed Saturday night when their pickup truck rolled and both were ejected, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The accident happened a mile north of the Greeley city limits at Weld County Roads 39 and 66, CSP Sgt. Blake White told CBS4.

He said troopers were first notified of the accident at 11:27 p.m.

Investigators have so far determined that the truck, a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, went off the right side of the road while traveling southbound on WCR 39 a quarter mile south of WCR 66. The truck entered a ditch, rolled, and struck a utility pole with its roof before coming to rest on its wheels.

Both the driver and passenger during the truck’s roll.

White said investigators believe high speed and alcohol may have been contributing factors to the crash.

The Weld County Coroner has not yet released the names of the two teens. White did state, however, that the two are local residents.

In another crash earlier Saturday evening, an 18-year-old male driver ran a stop sign at Weld County Roads 16 and 73. His van was struck on the passenger side by a pickup truck. A passenger in the van was killed and two others injured. The van driver, too, was injured and taken to a hospital.

The truck’s driver had minor injuries, White said.