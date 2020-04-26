(CBS4) – Another Colorado tradition is not happening this year. Ride the Rockies organizers announced the biking event will not happen due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Organizers explain the move is to ensure the health and well-being of everyone involved.
More than 2,000 riders sign up for the race from all over the world. Officials say the same route will be used next year.
Prologue: June 11 – 12, 2021
Registration Day – Saturday, June 12, 2021
Day 1 – Durango Loop – Sunday, June 13, 2021
Day 2 – Durango to Cortez – Monday, June 14, 2021
Day 3 – Cortez to Norwood – Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Day 4 – Norwood to Ridgway – Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Day 5 – Ridgway Loop – Thursday, June 17, 2021
Day 6 – Ridgway to Durango – Friday, June 18, 2021
Riders have the option to defer to the 2021 race without any cost. Others can request a refund. Such requests must be made by May 31.
“As a replacement for this year’s actual ride, Ride the Rockies has created several online events for the riding community to stay connected,” organizers stated on Saturday.
