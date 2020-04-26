Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Dozens of protesters gathered at the State Capitol building on Sunday to call on the government to reopen the state. The statewide stay-at-home order expires on Monday, but only certain businesses are allowed to open under strict guidelines.
DENVER (CBS4) – Dozens of protesters gathered at the State Capitol building on Sunday to call on the government to reopen the state. The statewide stay-at-home order expires on Monday, but only certain businesses are allowed to open under strict guidelines.
Some in the group waved signs and flags calling for “Freedom over fear.” Police arrested two protesters; one had an outstanding warrant, and the second reportedly had a loaded weapon.
On Sunday afternoon, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says 13,441 Coloradans tested positive for COVID-19, although many more are suspected.
RELATED: Polis Watching For Potential Second Coronavirus Spike
There are 812 Coloradans currently hospitalized, down from 834 on Saturday, however only 62% of hospitals are reporting, lower than previous reporting data.
In the last 24 hours, 64 people have been discharged or transferred to a lower care facility.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado
The country is ready to safety open when:
The White House is opened for public tours.
The Supreme Court is holding regular sessions.
Trump mingles with his supporters at a rally.
Until then, what does our “leader “ know that we don’t?
Do as I say and not as I do?
Seems Trump feels safer leading from behind.