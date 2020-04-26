CBSN DenverWatch Now
DENVER (CBS4) – Dozens of protesters gathered at the State Capitol building on Sunday to call on the government to reopen the state. The statewide stay-at-home order expires on Monday, but only certain businesses are allowed to open under strict guidelines.

(credit: CBS)

Some in the group waved signs and flags calling for “Freedom over fear.” Police arrested two protesters; one had an outstanding warrant, and the second reportedly had a loaded weapon.

On Sunday afternoon, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says 13,441 Coloradans tested positive for COVID-19, although many more are suspected.

(credit: CBS)

There are 812 Coloradans currently hospitalized, down from 834 on Saturday, however only 62% of hospitals are reporting, lower than previous reporting data.

In the last 24 hours, 64 people have been discharged or transferred to a lower care facility.

Comments
  1. Ed says:
    April 26, 2020 at 5:44 pm

    The country is ready to safety open when:
    The White House is opened for public tours.
    The Supreme Court is holding regular sessions.
    Trump mingles with his supporters at a rally.
    Until then, what does our “leader “ know that we don’t?
    Do as I say and not as I do?
    Seems Trump feels safer leading from behind.

