



Gov. Jared Polis appeared on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday morning. He expressed worry about a second spike in coronavirus illnesses as the state prepares to end a stay-at-home order on Monday.

Starting April 27, retail businesses will be allowed to reopen with curbside delivery; elective medical procedures can resume; real estate agents can hold showings, but not open houses.

Starting May 1, some personal services can reopen such as tattoo parlors, personal training and dog groomers as long as they take precautions like wearing masks.

Polis says he’s on the lookout for another potential outbreak.

“We’re all worried about the potential for a second spike, whether it is in the fall, along with flu season in September or October, whether it’s July. It’s why we’ve really been really laser-focused as administration on figuring out how we can, how we can endure and sustain these kinds of social distancing measures. Our target is about 60 to 65% social distancing from the way people used to live, and how we can do that over a period of months in a psychologically sustainable way and of course an economically sustainable way that meets the health goals of the state.”

Several Front Range counties have extended stay-at-home orders until May 8, except Weld County.

Polis also credited the stay-at-home order for helping curb the number of cases in Colorado.

“(The order) has been effective in leveling and plateauing the curve which is absolutely critical if we’re going to in any way sustain the social distancing for not just weeks, but likely months,” he said. “We don’t even have an end date in sight until there’s a vaccine or cure.”

He pointed to data as a guideline in his decision to possible issue another stay-at-home order in the future.

