DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say a man was shot early Saturday morning and later died. Police responded to 54th Avenue and Yampa Street.
They say the man was taken to the hospital. Investigators are treating the case as a homicide resulting from a domestic violence situation.
Update on the 54th Ave homicide from last night:
This homicide appears to be a domestic violence-related incident. Investigators have arrested Jenny Nguyen (02/08/93) and she is being held for investigation of First Degree Murder. https://t.co/bwxzPWBah8
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 26, 2020
Police arrested 27-year-old Jenny Nguyen for first degree murder.
The victim has not been identified.
