DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say a man was shot early Saturday morning and later died. Police responded to 54th Avenue and Yampa Street.

They say the man was taken to the hospital. Investigators are treating the case as a homicide resulting from a domestic violence situation.

Police arrested 27-year-old Jenny Nguyen for first degree murder.

The victim has not been identified.

