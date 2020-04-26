DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – What started as a simple request from a mother of a special needs Thunder Ridge High School student became a huge display of love from a generous community. Austin West turned 18 with the support of thousands on Friday.
They all drove by his house and honked, showing their support for his lifelong passion for cars.
“I didn’t really know what to do for his birthday with social distancing and not leaving the house. I thought, my husband does Colorado Cars and Coffee with Austin. I went on their website and asked if a few cars could come over and drive by,” explained his mom, Tonya.
Word among fellow enthusiasts spread quickly. Before they knew it, Tonya says, “It went viral. And I just couldn’t believe it.”
Austin couldn’t hide his excitement either. “When they started, I see a cop car and her coming down the street, then I see a whole big line of cars and I say holy crud! This is huge. Then they started giving me gifts and all that.”
“It was awesome,” he added with a smile.
His family says the Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies deserve a huge shoutout for making it all happen. Crews directed traffic, and eventually led the procession past Austin’s home. The Wests have now started a donation to Food Bank of the Rockies, and were able to give $1,100, a total of .50 cents for each car that took part in the birthday parade.
They say it’s the least they can do. “I just want to say thank you to all the people. Thank you for showing me all y’all’s cars,” said Austin.