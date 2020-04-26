Comments
(CBS4) – Right now, six counties in Colorado have extended stay-at-home order beyond the state’s own stay-at-home order set to expire on April 26. Denver, Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield and Jefferson Counties extended the order to May 8.
In light of the extension in Adams County, the mayor of Brighton is asking for his city to be exempted. Mayor Greg Mills sent a letter to the Tri-County Health Department stating nearby hospitals are far below capacity.
He also says community members and business owners are frustrated with the various overlapping orders.
Tri-County Health officials tell CBS4 they are reviewing the matter.
About The Colorado Stay-At-Home Order
Colorado’s stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus outbreak went into effect on the morning of March 26 and it is currently set to expire on April 27.