DENVER (CBS4) — Denver Police Department investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a car following the driver’s altercation with a bicyclist Sunday.
Officers were called to the 1800 block of West Tennessee Avenue at 3:16 p.m. for a report of an aggravated assault.
They found the wounded bicyclist, who was then transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Witnesses described an altercation the bicyclist had with the driver of a white BMW. While unsure of the source of the combatants’ anger, they described the bicyclist throwing a bike lock at the car which broke a window.
The driver exited the BMW and chased down the bicyclist on foot and struck him with a machete.
The driver then drove away. He is still at large.
Investigators are looking for witnesses, especially on that section of Tennessee Avenue that may have surveillance video of the incident.