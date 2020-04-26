CBSN DenverWatch Now

DENVER (CBS4) — Denver Police Department investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a car following the driver’s altercation with a bicyclist Sunday.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of West Tennessee Avenue at 3:16 p.m. for a report of an aggravated assault.

They found the wounded bicyclist, who was then transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Witnesses described an altercation the bicyclist had with the driver of a white BMW. While unsure of the source of the combatants’ anger, they described the bicyclist throwing a bike lock at the car which broke a window.

The driver exited the BMW and chased down the bicyclist on foot and struck him with a machete.

The driver then drove away. He is still at large.

Investigators are looking for witnesses, especially on that section of Tennessee Avenue that may have surveillance video of the incident.

 

