BASALT, Colo. (CBS4) – The Basalt Police Department says a 9-year-old girl who was the focus of an Amber Alert on Saturday was found safely in Maryland. Police say a relative of Carly Lipnick, the woman accused of taking the girl, found the child.
The relative says Carly called her and told her the child was at a previous address. The relative found her safe.
An alert by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation was released at around 2 p.m. on Saturday. Basalt police say the two may have been driving in the Denver metro area early Saturday morning.
Police say it’s not clear where Carly is now, but there is an active warrant for her arrest for this incident.