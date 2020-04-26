AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – An Aurora Walmart is now allowed to reopen after undergoing cleaning and disinfection inside the store. Tri-County Health Department shut the store down after they say an employee, her husband and a security guard have died from coronavirus.
The store was open on Sunday following the order to shut down on Thursday.
Walmart officials say there are 11 additional confirmed cases linked to the outbreak at the store on Exposition Avenue near South Abilene Street.
Store officials say they rectified complaints from employees and shoppers about lack of social distancing, too many people in the store at one time and employees not wearing masks or face coverings.
They say there is now signage, shopper metering, one-way traffic through isles and employee illness screening. Employees are also being instructed on using masks.
Employees and customers who need further information can call the Tri-County Health Department InfoLine at 303-220-9200 Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or email them at callcenter@tchd.org.
