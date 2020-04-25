DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced at least 20 people at long-term care facilities tested positive or presumptive positive for coronavirus. Three facilities were the focus of testing by the Colorado National Guard earlier this week.
State officials started the remote testing at Pikes Peak Center in El Paso County on April 19; Elms Haven Center in Adams County on April 21; and Broomfield Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Broomfield County on April 23.
“The three testing sites were chosen based on their size and the fact that they had NOT identified outbreaks prior to the testing,” state health officials stated on Saturday.
Nearly 900 tests were given to staff and residents at the facilities.
Of the 20 positive results, three were at the Pikes Peak Center. The CDPHE has not listed the other two facilites on their “outbreak data” webpage.
The state says long-term care facility fatalities make up for 40% of all COVID-19 deaths in Colorado.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado