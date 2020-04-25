Comments
GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Organizers of the Greeley Stampede announced Saturday morning this year’s event has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 99th Annual Greeley stampede was scheduled for June 24-July 5.
Organizers say they are issuing refunds to ticket holders or a credit to next year’s event. Further details about how customers can get their refund or credit have not been released.
Next year’s Greeley Stampede is scheduled for June 23-July 4, 2021.