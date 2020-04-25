DENVER (CBS4) – Strong jet stream winds passing over the eastern half of Colorado created clouds and showers early Saturday. As we get some daytime heating there will be a slight chance for more scattered showers this afternoon. It will be sunny and dry across the rest of the state.
Highs today will hit the 40s and 50s in the mountains with mostly 60s on the eastern plains and western slope. A few western valleys could hit the low 70s. High temperatures around metro Denver will mostly be in the low 60s.
Sunny and dry weather will spread across the entire region for the second half of your weekend. In fact the main weather headline for Colorado over the next several days will be warm temperatures as a big ridge of high pressure moves in from the southwest.
With the very warm weather on the way mountain snowpack will begin to melt relatively fast and that means rivers, creeks and streams will be flowing fast as we wrap up April and enter May. Some places could see record high temperatures for the last few days of April.