Draft Special: Davion Taylor’s Improbable Journey To The NFLDavion Taylor caught the attention of NFL teams by running the third-fastest 40 time in his position group. A two-sport athlete at the University of Colorado, Taylor attributes his impressive speed to his time spent on the track. “Track helps me when it comes to explosion. Speed is where I feel like I’m at the top of my game,” Taylor said. Speed is a huge piece of Taylor’s game, and as it happens, a major source of inspiration as well. After running a 4.49- 40 at the Combine, Taylor made scouts jaws fall to the floor as he clocked a blazing 4.39 at his pro day in Boulder. “I reached my goal. I’m so happy and satisfied with what I did, because I knew what I could do,” Taylor said after his Pro Day. In four short years, Taylor made the impossible look easy – he’s made the giant and improbable leap from junior college walk on to NFL prospect. It’s something he wasn’t even sure was possible. “If I had played in high school, there’s no doubt in mind that I would make it to the NFL. But since I didn’t play, there were so many doubts in my mind. I didn’t think I was good enough. But I had enough people tell me that I am good enough. And now I know that I am good enough,” Taylor said.

16 hours ago