WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Weld County residents who are experiencing coronavirus symptoms can get tested at a state-run site. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Colorado National Guard are organizing the “targeted testing” event.
The testing started on Friday at Island Grove Park. It will run through Tuesday. The goal is to collect 300 samples.
While a doctor’s note is not necessary, patients are recommended to have an ID card. Tests will be given through drive- and walk-thru lanes.
“With more than 1,200 cases and 69 deaths in a population of just over 324,000, Weld County currently has the highest case rate of COVID-19 among Colorado counties with a population greater than 100,000,” state health officials said.
Officials note the outbreak at the JBS meatpacking facility, saying the plant is the largest employer in Weld County.
On Friday, Weld County officials announced they are encouraging businesses to reopen if they feel comfortable and provide, as well as enforce, social distancing measures.
Gov. Jared Polis said the state could revoke business licenses from those companies that are not in compliance with state rules.
