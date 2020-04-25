BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Broomfield Board of Health extended a stay-at-home order to May 8, following several Front Range counties. Gov. Jared Polis’ statewide stay-at-home order is scheduled to expire on Monday.
Under Broomfield’s new extension, retail businesses will be allowed to offer curbside services starting April 27.
“Broomfield is working to meet the conditions needed to be in place to ensure the spread of COVID-19 does not surge after Stay-At-Home restrictions are eased. These necessary conditions include:
- The transmission of the virus is controlled.
- Local hospitals are able to treat all patients needing hospitalization.
- Testing is available, and there is the capacity to monitor those who have tested positive, as well as their close contacts.
- Outbreak risks are minimized in special settings like health facilities and nursing homes.
- Adequate preventive measures are in place in workplaces, businesses, and other essential places.
- Individuals and businesses have the information and guidance needed to adhere to requirements.”
The county says they will continue to cross-train staff on contact tracing and monitoring, expand testing, and help local businesses with guidelines on reopening.
“Broomfield needs time to prepare for the statewide Safer-At-Home Public Health Order. If we move too quickly, the consequences could be dire, if not deadly. I know this community and I know we can give up a little today for what’s best for Broomfield tomorrow, said Mayor Pat Quinn.
