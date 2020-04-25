DENVER (CBS4) – The Broncos finished up the 2020 draft by selecting Tyrie Cleveland, a WR from Florida, and Derrek Tuszka, an edge rusher from North Dakota State in the 7th round.
Tuszka, who worked out at Landow Performance in Centennial, as a First Team All-America selection in FCS. He was a three year starter at defensive end for the Bison and finished 5th in NDSU history with 29.5 career sacks. He also finished his career tied for sixth at NDSU with 42 career tackles for loss.
Cleveland played his best football early in his collegiate career starting four games as a true freshman and leading the Gators with 410 receiving yards as a sophomore. He had three touchdowns in 2018, but had just one receiving touchdown during his final season in Gainesville.
The Broncos finish the draft with 10 players selected:
1 – 15 Jerry Jeudy, WR Alabama
2 – 46 KJ Hamler, WR Penn State
3 – 77 Michael Ojemudia, CB Iowa
3 – 83 Lloyd Cushenberry III, C LSU
3 – 95 McTelvin Agim, DT Arkansas
4 – 118 Albert Okwuegbunam, TE Missouri
5 – 178 Justin Strnad, OLB Wake Forest
6 – 181 Netane Muti, G Fresno State
7 – 252 Tyrie Cleveland, WR Florida
7 – 254 Derrek Tuszka, EDGE North Dakota State
