DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert Saturday afternoon for a 9-year-old girl named Sloan Lipnick. Investigators say she is possibly with 39-year-old Carly Lipnick.

Basalt police requested the Amber Alert.

Sloan (left) and Carly Lipnick (right) (credit: Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

The two are possibly driving in a 2012 white Audi Q5 with Colorado license plate OWO236. They were reportedly in the Denver metro area early Saturday morning.

Sloan is described as 4-foot-2, weighing 65 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. Carly is described as a 5-foot-4 woman, weighing about 130 lbs. with brown hair and green eyes.

Call 911 if you see them.

 

