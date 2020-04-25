GOOD QUESTIONHow would we do mass testing for coronavirus in Colorado?
Filed Under:560 Fire, Elk Creek Fire, Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Elk Creek firefighters responded to the so-called 560 Fire on Saturday afternoon. The fire sparked northwest of Cheesman Reservoir along Forest Service Road 560, also known as Stony Pass Road.

The wildland fire has burned at least 60 acres, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Offic.

They say the fire is not threatening any structures, and no evacuations were ordered.

Firefighters will remain at the scene throughout the night. They say the fire was human-caused, but was an accident.

