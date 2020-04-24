CBSN DenverWatch Now
DENVER (CBS4)– A new website aims to make finding a new therapist easier than finding a date in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The new online platform is “Therapeasy” which works much like a dating app.

Denver resident Christine Thai is one of the co-founders of Therapeasy. She said people can create a free profile and answer a questionnaire about their mental health and their preferences in a therapist.

After that, they are given three top matches based on their answers. More than 150 therapists have already joined.

For now, Therapeasy is only available in Colorado. The website goes live on May 1.

LINK: Therapeasy

