DENVER (CBS4) – Breweries around the state have had to close the seating areas in their taprooms and patios, and that means a decrease in draft beer sales. But many are seeing increased sales in grocery and liquor stores.
Several brewery owners gave the outlook in an online panel put together by Business Den.
Charlie Berger is the co-founder of Denver Beer company. He said the increase in packaged products doesn’t full make up for the lost taproom revenue but he’s been surprised by how much community support breweries are getting.
“When push comes to shove, people are still drinking,” he told the panel. “So they’re buying our beer grocery stores. They’re still selling.
Business Den holds its assembly every Thursday at 11 a.m. It focuses on a different industry with new panelists.