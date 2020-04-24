Comments
SOUTH FORK, Colo. (CBS4) – South Fork Fire has announced the death of a firefighter. The death happened while the firefighter was off duty.
Chris Miyaki died in Albuquerque on Wednesday. There are no details surrounding what led to his death.
He served as a firefighter for the last year and was in the process of obtaining his Emergency Medical Technician status. He was also actively working on his wildland fire credentials.
Funeral arrangements have not been made and will be announced at a later date.