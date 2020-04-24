



– As we enter the beginning of the second month with a coronavirus lockdown there’s a large segment of the population looking for a little retail therapy that doesn’t involve a trip to the grocery store. To accomplish this two local Front Range businesses have come up with a creative way to virtually shop from the comfort and safety of your own home.

“We love to throw a party,” said Elizabeth Villwock with The Emporium in Castle Rock.

The Emporium has partnered with Union American Bistro to provide take-out food options for customers to enjoy while they sit at home and shop.

“We were hoping we could help bring them some business,” Villwock said.

Staff at The Emporium have been filming tours of the store all week in preparation for tonight’s shopping event which starts at 4:30 p.m. on their Facebook page. The store is comprised of 60 individual businesses and they will be offering bundles of merchandise that cover several merchants in one purchase. But customers can message the store for individual items if they see something of interest.

“Our hope is to reconnect with our customers while we are closed,” Villwock explained. “We have games and prizes planned throughout the night and look forward to bringing some Emporium fun to your home!”

The Sugar Mill Antiques & Vintage Depot in Mead, which just opened in January, is holding a similar event. They are calling it ‘Girls Night In’ and it begins at 6 p.m. on their Facebook page.

“Our ‘Girls Night In’ is one of a handful of innovative new ways we’ve implemented allowing our customers to continue shopping with us despite COVID-19,” said Sarah Morgan with Sugar Mill.

The Sugar Mill has partnered with Pinocchio’s to provide take out food. The restaurant is offering a bottle of wine, an appetizer and dessert package with family add-on options too.

“It’s a great way to stay in touch with our customers, providing them a chance to socialize and help generate sales for the over 80 small businesses that depend on Sugar Mill for their livelihood during this challenging time,” said Morgan. “To make it extra fun we will be doing some giveaways during the event, including some Sugar Mill gift certificates.”