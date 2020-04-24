DENVER (CBS4) – Like many Broncos fans, Denver’s mayor is happy that division rivals the Raiders picked Henry Ruggs III instead of Jerry Jeudy. The two wide receivers out of Alabama were picked at No. 12 (Ruggs) and No. 15 (Jeudy) respectively on Thursday night, and Mayor Michael Hancock said on Friday he’s so glad Denver got Jeudy.
His comments came at the end of a news conference about the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I was so excited to finally sit down and work on something else other than COVID-19,” said Hancock, when asked about whether he tuned in to the NFL Draft coverage.
“I want to say very publicly thank you Las Vegas Raiders for not drafting Jerry Jeudy. We got the best wide receiver in the entire NFL Draft. I was hopeful, fingers were crossed that we would get Jerry Jeudy, I think we just got an all-star future Ring of Famer in Denver and if and when he develops correctly, he and Courtland Sutton with DeSean Hamilton and other talent on the field you’ve got a team — an offensive squad that can do some very special stuff with Drew lock as quarterback,” Hancock said.
The Broncos have been Hancock’s favorite team since he was a kid, and he thanked GM John Elway for selecting Jeudy.
“Well done, John,” the mayor said.