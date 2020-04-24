



– Jefferson County Public Health has extended the county’s stay-at-home order two weeks through May 8. The order has a revision to support local small businesses as the coronavirus crisis continues.

The revised order for the county will allow for non-critical and retail businesses to reopen but only offer curbside delivery of products. The order for essential businesses will remain unchanged. The original order precluded non-essential businesses from offering curbside pickup for sales.

The pick-up of those items has now been included in the county’s definition of permitted, necessary travel.

Employees of non-essential businesses who can work remotely are required to continue working remotely. Staffers of businesses which cannot work remotely, including those needed to fill and process orders and provide curbside delivery, may come into work but is limited to the minimum number of necessary employees.

Consumers are not allowed to enter non-essential businesses under the revised order.

Jefferson County Public Health says the extension is necessary because the required daily drop in new coronavirus cases has not been seen in Jefferson County. Other factors in the decision is the lack of sufficient testing capability and insufficient community compliance data.

“Our goal has always been to reduce the severity of this crisis with as short a disruption to people’s economic livelihoods as possible. We hope this update to enable non-Critical Businesses to begin operating in this manner helps us start to get back on our feet,” JCPH Executive Director Dr. Mark Johnson said.

The new safer-at-home policies announced by the governor set to begin on Monday will not be in effect in Jefferson County. Social distancing practices and the ban on public gatherings of more than 10 people will still be in effect in the county.