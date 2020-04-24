AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – There was a bit of commotion outside of a few hospitals in Aurora Thursday night, but it was all for a good cause. Several first responders from the local police and fire departments visited Children’s Hospital Colorado and University of Colorado Hospital hospital to celebrate healthcare workers and encourage patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
With lights flashing and sirens blaring a number of emergency vehicles paraded through the hospital campuses. There was even a trumpeter playing the theme to Superman.
Aurora police posted a video to Twitter thanking everyone in healthcare for all their hard work not only here at home but around the country.
We were honored to participate tonight as we celebrated our Healthcare Heroes. Thank u to ALL of the staff at @uchealth & @ChildrensColo, & those around the country, for everything you do. Tonight, it was #HeroesHonoringHeroes! 💙🚓❤️🚒🤍 @AuroraFireDpt @FalckRockyMtn @CUAnschutz pic.twitter.com/iPYNfvhfKc
