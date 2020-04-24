Comments
Despite area lodging opening back up, nearby Rocky Mountain National Park will remain closed until further notice. Earlier this week President Donald Trump announced the U.S. will begin to reopen national parks but did not offer any details regarding a timeline.
DENVER (CBS4) – There may soon be a little more activity in the town of Estes Park. Officials announced this week that motels and short-term rentals will reopen starting Monday, April 27, but warn there will be heavy restrictions in place.
