(CBS4) – Officials with the Tri-County Health Department came up with a mixed verdict on whether to extend the stay-at-home order: Adams and Arapahoe counties will extend the order until May 8, while Douglas County’s order will not be extended. The stay-at-home order in Douglas County will expire on the same day the state-wide order expires: Sunday, April 26.
Health officials previously said extend the stay-at-home order for specific locations that are still experiencing high numbers of COVID-19 cases.
“While we want to minimize confusion for the public, reopening could look different for different communities based on the level of COVID-19 cases in that specific area,” said John M. Douglas, Jr., MD, Executive Director of Tri-County Health Department. “Many parts of the state do not have growing numbers of COVID-19 cases and it makes sense for them to open, but in the more densely populated counties in the metro area, opening too soon could be detrimental to keeping us healthy and open moving forward.”
Before the announcement, Aurora Mayor Michael Coffman told CBS4 he will comply with whatever the health department decides, though he’d prefer not to.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado
Several other municipalities in the Denver metro area have extended their stay-at-home orders, including Denver, Arvada and Boulder.