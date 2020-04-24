John Elway Finally Picks A Player From Alabama In NFL DraftJohn Elway is eager to see many slick moves from Jerry Jeudy after finally picking a player from Alabama in his 10th draft for the Broncos.

Broncos Select Alabama Wide Receiver Jerry Jeudy In Round 1 Of NFL DraftWith the 15th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos selected wide receiver Jerry Jeudy out of Alabama.

NFL’S Scouts Take: Projected Draft Positions For Colorado Buffaloes in 2020 NFL DraftWith the NFL Draft beginning Thursday at 6 p.m., the Colorado Buffaloes have three prospects which are looking to make their NFL dreams come true.

Draft Special: Davion Taylor's Improbable Journey To The NFLDavion Taylor caught the attention of NFL teams by running the third-fastest 40 time in his position group. A two-sport athlete at the University of Colorado, Taylor attributes his impressive speed to his time spent on the track.

‘Sideline Kill’ Helped Colorado Buffaloes’ Laviska Shenault Become Top NFL ProspectThe NFL Draft gets underway Thursday night and the top prospects will see their dream of making it to the pros come true. One of the players who will be drafted is Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Laviska Shenault.

New Broncos Running Back Sends Donations To Denver Police & FireDenver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon donates products to Denver police and fire departments.