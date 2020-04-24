(CBS4)- The Denver Broncos first round pick went off without a hitch on Thursday night as the organization selected Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy with the 15th overall pick in the first round. However, that doesn’t mean that the virtual draft went entirely smoothly for everyone in the organization.
According to reports, head coach Vic Fangio faced a nightmare scenario just moments before the first round got underway: his internet went out.
Vic Fangio said the internet went out at his place 5 minutes before the draft. "Luckily some Comcast guys came and they had it fixed in about five minutes." Said "everything froze."
— Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) April 24, 2020
The good news is, as Fangio says, technicians were able to fix the problem pretty quickly and his draft night was back up and running. But, it’s safe to say that Broncos fans everywhere can relate. Everyone has had that moment of dread where the internet goes out just as you’re looking to get something done.
Overall, it was a pretty good night for the organization as the top rated receiver on many people’s boards fell into their laps. Now, the team prepares for night two of the draft Friday evening. John Elway and company will have four picks to work with in the second and third rounds, beginning with the 46th overall pick.