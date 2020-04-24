ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– For a second straight day the Denver Broncos drafted a wide receiver spending their second round pick on KJ Hamler, a slot receiver and returner from Penn State.
Hamler was the 46th overall selection in the draft.
We feel the need.
Hamler had 904 yards and 8 touchdowns last season for the Nittany Lions. Hamler is a speedster, and will add firepower to the Broncos who selected Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy in the first round of the draft.
The move is a clear indication that John Elway is tired of watching his team get outscored on Sunday afternoons.
The Broncos will likely use Hamler in the slot, and on special teams.
“He’s an electric player with excellent speed and high character,” said John Elway via twitter shortly after the selection. “KJ’s also an outstanding kickoff and punt returner who can help us on special teams,” Elway added.