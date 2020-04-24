DENVER (CBS4) – One person is dead after another overnight shooting in Denver. This happened early Friday morning.
Denver Police responded after midnight to a shooting call in the 4800 block of North Chambers Road. They found an adult male shot. Paramedics took that man to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
#DPD Officers are investigating a shooting in the 4800 block of N Chambers Rd. An adult male was shot and transported to a local hospital where he was declared deceased. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. 720.913.STOP (7867) pic.twitter.com/A6jAeYf8mY
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 24, 2020
This is at least the fourth shooting in Denver this week. Two have happened in the Montbello neighborhood – 51st and Sable and 51st and Durham – and one on I-70 near Colorado. Police are still investigating all four. Two people have died in the four shootings. Police do not believe the shootings are connected.
RELATED: Woman Found Shot In Car On Interstate 70 Near Colorado Boulevard
There is no suspect information available in Friday morning’s shooting. Anyone who was in the area and may have details is asked to call Crimestoppers at 720-913-7867.