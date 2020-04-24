Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation has postponed Bike to Work Day because of the coronavirus pandemic.
DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation has postponed Bike to Work Day because of the coronavirus pandemic.
It has moved the day from Wednesday, June 24 to Tuesday, Sept. 22. The move puts Colorado’s day to the same day the League of American Bicyclists holds its Bike To Work Day.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado
“To maintain the health of riders and of our communities, we believe it’s best to delay Bike to Work day due to the current situation,” said CDOT’s Bicycle, Pedestrian, & Scenic Byways Section Manager Betsy Jacobsen in a news release.
“Although this event celebrates physical fitness, social distancing would be more challenging this year if we have additional people traveling in closer proximity to each other on our bike paths and local streets.”
June is Bike Month in Colorado.