DENVER (CBS4) – National Jewish Health has created an antibody test that detects coronavirus. On Friday, testing began at the hospital.
The tests, which are also known as serology tests and include a blood draw, have “been submitted for emergency use authorization from the FDA.”
The blood will be tested both for the presence of the virus, and the presence of antibodies that indicate a person has had COVID-19 in the past.
The hospital was already conducting drive-up testing for COVID-19, but this new type of test will now be conducted for anyone in the drive-up if they pay a $94 fee and fill out an online form. Others can get the test with a doctor’s referral.
The drive-up tests will be conducted in the parking lot at the corner of East 14th Avenue and Harrison Street. Appointments can be made at www.njhealth.org.
Testing for the antibodies could help find people who have coronavirus but show no symptoms, which could help answer questions about immunity.
Results will be back in about 24-48 hours.
