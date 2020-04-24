Comments
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Make it two Colorado Buffaloes who were selected on day two of the 2020 NFL draft. Linebacker Davion Taylor joins receiver Laviska Shenault as Buffs who are now in the NFL.
With the 103rd overall pick the Philadelphia Eagles selected Taylor.
This has been a meteoric rise for the former junior college football player. Taylor didn’t play high school football due to his family’s religious beliefs.
Once at Colorado, Taylor just got better and better the more he played. Taylor finished his 2 seasons in Boulder with 136 tackles. He has great speed for a linebacker running a sub 4.5 40 at his pro day in March.