Colorado Buffaloes LaViska Shenault Drafted By Jacksonville JaguarsIt might have taken a little longer than he expected, but Colorado receiver LaViska Shenault was taken with the 42nd overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Broncos Pick WR KJ Hamler In 2nd Round In NFL DraftFor a second straight day the Denver Broncos drafted a wide receiver spending their second round pick on KJ Hamler, a slot receiver and returner from Penn State.

Denver's Mayor Happy The Raiders Passed On Jerry Jeudy So Broncos Could Get HimLike many Broncos fans, Denver's mayor is happy that division rivals the Las Vegas Raiders picked Henry Ruggs III instead of Jerry Jeudy.

'COVID-19 Caught Everyone With Their Pants Down,' Says WWE's Vince McMahonComing off a strong quarter and a record-setting WrestleMania, Vince McMahon and WWE grapple with the uncertainty brought on by coronavirus.

Broncos Head Coach Vic Fangio Had Some Internet Troubles On Draft NightThe Broncos head coach says his internet went out for a brief period of time right before the draft started.

John Elway Finally Picks A Player From Alabama In NFL DraftJohn Elway is eager to see many slick moves from Jerry Jeudy after finally picking a player from Alabama in his 10th draft for the Broncos.