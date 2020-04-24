BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– It might have taken a little longer than he expected, but Colorado receiver LaViska Shenault was taken with the 42nd overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Leading up to the draft, some experts expected the 6-foot, 227 pound receiver to be picked in the first round.
Shenault dominated when he was on the field during his time in Boulder.
He burst onto the scene during his sophomore year in 2018 when he was named first-team All Pac-12 after leading FBS with 9.6 receptions per game and ranked fourth in the country with 11.3 receiving yards per game. He accounted for 11 touchdowns that year, 6 receiving and 5 rushing.
His production dipped this past season due to injuries. Still Shenault was a second-team All Pac-12 selection.
He finishes his career at CU with nearly 2,000 receiving yards and accounted for 17 touchdowns.