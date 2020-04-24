BOULDER COUNTY (CBS4) – Boulder County residents must stay at home at least two more weeks, per a new order from Boulder County Public Health. The Colorado statewide order due to the coronavirus pandemic is set to expire Sunday.
The main difference between the expiring statewide stay-at-home order and the revised Boulder County extension is that non-critical businesses can start offering curbside pickup of products. Travel to pick up those items will be considered necessary travel.
Officials point to a rising case count and not enough access to widespread testing. The county’s case investigator staffing level is also playing a role in extending the order.
“As public health stewards, it is our responsibility to protect the health of all Boulder County residents by investigating and controlling the spread of communicable disease,” Jeff Zayach, Boulder County Public Health executive director, said. “We have increasing cases of COVID-19, insufficient access to testing, and too few case investigators to consider anything else than extending the current Stay-At-Home Order. We want to avoid relaxing restrictions only to have to reimpose them if there’s a new surge in cases.”
The additional two weeks will allow the completion of several projects, including renovation of St. Anthony’s North as a COVID-19 acute care facility, guidance to the business community and residents on post-order guidelines, increasing the amount of tests available to the county, and the addition of more personal protective equipment such as surgical and N95 masks.
Boulder County Public Health reminds people that social distancing and face-covering guidelines are still in effect, as well.
Most City of Boulder buildings and facilities will remain closed through June 1, according to an announcement by Boulder City Manage Jane Brautigam.
