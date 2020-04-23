Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — New time-lapse video shows the Colorado Convention Center being transformed into an overflow medical center.
DENVER (CBS4) — New time-lapse video shows the Colorado Convention Center being transformed into an overflow medical center.
Members of the Army Corps of Engineers have been helping set up hospital beds.
The state created this center — and one at the Ranch in Loveland. They will go into operation next month if hospitals become overwhelmed by coronavirus cases.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado