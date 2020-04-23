Comments
(CBS4) – School districts are starting to look ahead as they wonder what the fall semester will be like during the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Jared Polis said school officials in Colorado should consider the possibility that they might not be able to reopen schools this fall.
(CBS4) – School districts are starting to look ahead as they wonder what the fall semester will be like during the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Jared Polis said school officials in Colorado should consider the possibility that they might not be able to reopen schools this fall.
The governor talked with Colorado’s 178 public school district superintendents on a statewide conference call this week. People on on that call tell CBS4 there is great uncertainty.
Polis encouraged schools to create new formats for lunch, passing periods and other scenarios that would allow for proper social distancing measures. He said schools may have to stagger start times in the fall.
RELATED: Jeffco Schools: Furlough Days, Salary Cuts, Layoffs And School Closures Possible Next Year
Polis also said schools should “prepare for the possibility” of not returning to in-person instruction until January 2021.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado