DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police continue an investigation into an early-morning stabbing along East Colfax Avenue. One man was taken to the hospital.
That person is expected to survive. Few details on what led to the stabbing are available.
#DPD Officers on scene in the 8300 block of E Colfax Ave on the report of a stabbing, an adult male was transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/Eb3K7sUNA6
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 23, 2020
Paramedics took the victim to the hospital. There are no details available on a suspect or person of interest.