By Ben Warwick
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police continue an investigation into an early-morning stabbing along East Colfax Avenue. One man was taken to the hospital.

That person is expected to survive. Few details on what led to the stabbing are available.

Paramedics took the victim to the hospital. There are no details available on a suspect or person of interest.

