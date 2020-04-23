Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Lime scooters are back on the streets of Denver. The company released a limited fleet in the Mile High City. Lime pulled its fleet last month as the coronavirus outbreak grew.
The company is also offering a discount to health care workers and law enforcement.
Lime says is goal is to help workers who might not want to take public transit or rideshare. The company points out scooters are a socially isolating way of travel.
Both healthcare workers and law enforcement can free 30 minute rides if they sign up online through the company’s Lime Aid program.
LINK: Lime Aid