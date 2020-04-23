CBSN DenverWatch Now
DENVER (CBS4) – Lime scooters are back on the streets of Denver. The company released a limited fleet in the Mile High City. Lime pulled its fleet last month as the coronavirus outbreak grew.

The company is also offering a discount to health care workers and law enforcement.

(credit: CBS)

Lime says is goal is to help workers who might not want to take public transit or rideshare. The company points out scooters are a socially isolating way of travel.

Both healthcare workers and law enforcement can free 30 minute rides if they sign up online through the company’s Lime Aid program.

LINK: Lime Aid

