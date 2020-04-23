Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – Residents of the Woodland Park community have renovated a town home where Kelsey Berreth was killed, opening the property to the possibility of renewed life with new occupants.
The Gazette reported the volunteers completed the renovation in Woodland Park where Berreth died in 2018. The 29-year-old resident of the mountain community was beaten to death in her kitchen on Thanksgiving.
A jury convicted Berreth’s fiance Patrick Frazee of first-degree murder and he is serving life in prison without parole. Woodland Park construction tradespeople and business owners donated their skills and materials to rehabilitate the home, which is now for sale.
