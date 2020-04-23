



– The need for work during the coronavirus pandemic is becoming even greater for those who have been struggling, and some now have to turn to a shelter in Denver for help.

Victor Cruz is one of the residents at the Hall of Education inside the National Western Complex, which has been turned into an emergency shelter to adequately provide 6 feet of physical distancing for people experiencing homelessness.

Cruz told us he’s a bartender by trade, though he’s also worked in insulation. He also said he wasn’t in a good spot financially before the pandemic, he was staying at a hostel but the money has run out. So, now he’s turned to the shelter to save what he can, and wait it out.

“I could normally get a job fairly quickly, I speak two languages, English and Spanish so that usually that helps as well and I’m self motivated. But that won’t sell me to get a job right now. I’ve never been homeless in my life, this is the first time I’ve found myself with what you would call truly homeless. So it’s a bit humbling, it lights a fire for you.”

In the time that he’s out of a job he told us he’s been applying for multiple positions, however he explained it’s tough to afford the data on his smartphone, and going to the library is not an option since they are all closed.

Though Cruz is in a tough situation, he is optimistic and already he told us he has been approved for a job training program but it’s temporarily on hold until pandemic protection orders have been lifted.

RELATED: Denver Homeless Advocates Hope Coronavirus Lessons Last Long-Term

The shelter at the National Western’s Hall of Education also has 24/7 access to essential services.