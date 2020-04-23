BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Davion Taylor caught the attention of NFL teams by running the third-fastest 40 time in his position group. A two-sport athlete at the University of Colorado, Taylor attributes his impressive speed to his time spent on the track.

“Track helps me when it comes to explosion. Speed is where I feel like I’m at the top of my game,” Taylor said.

Speed is a huge piece of Taylor’s game, and as it happens, a major source of inspiration as well.

“He [Phillip Lindsay] gives me confidence. He didn’t even get invited to the Combine and ended up one of the top rookies in the league. It pushes me. He has a story, and I have a story,” Taylor said.

Davion’s mother adheres to the practices of the Commandment Keepers and observes the Sabbath from sundown on Fridays through sundown on Saturdays. That meant Davion couldn’t play high school football.

“I practiced all week in 12th grade. But on Fridays, I’d help clear the field and then walk home. Sometimes I’d open the window and try listen to the game,” Taylor said.

When Davion turned 18, his mother let him choose his own path. He chose to pursue his dream of playing football, but with no varsity playing experience, Taylor had few options. He walked on at a junior college in Mississippi, and in less than a year, Power 5 teams began to take notice

“It was a big shock. I did not expect it at all. I was going to settle for DII or DIII, like HBCU or somewhere,” Taylor said.

The University of Colorado was the first to show interest, and in this case, the early bird got the worm.

“When I got the call from Colorado, I committed on the spot. From not playing in high school to having the opportunity to play D1 football – it was a dream come true,” Taylor said.

A few weeks after running a 4.49- 40 at the Combine, Taylor made scouts jaws fall to the floor as he clocked a blazing 4.39 at his pro day in Boulder.

“I reached my goal. I’m so happy and satisfied with what I did, because I knew what I could do,” Taylor said after his Pro Day.

In four short years, Taylor made the impossible look easy – he’s made the giant and improbable leap from junior college walk on to NFL prospect. It’s something he wasn’t even sure was possible.

“If I had played in high school, there’s no doubt in mind that I would make it to the NFL. But since I didn’t play, there were so many doubts in my mind. I didn’t think I was good enough. But I had enough people tell me that I am good enough. And now I know that I am good enough,” Taylor said.