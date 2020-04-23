DENVER (CBS4) – One person is expected to survive after being shot several times early Thursday morning. It happened after midnight in Denver’s Five Points area.
Police were called to the 4800 block of North Clarkson Street. They found an adult male with several gunshot wounds. Paramedics took the man to the hospital. He has serious injuries, but is expected to survive.
#DPD Officers on scene in the 4800 N Clarkson St on a shooting. An adult male was shot several times and transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. An adult male is being detained in this incident. The victim is expected to survive. pic.twitter.com/LiUCxUpNRh
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 23, 2020
One person, an adult man, was detained in relation to the shooting.