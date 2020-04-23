CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Ben Warwick
DENVER (CBS4) – One person is expected to survive after being shot several times early Thursday morning. It happened after midnight in Denver’s Five Points area.

(credit: CBS)

Police were called to the 4800 block of North Clarkson Street. They found an adult male with several gunshot wounds. Paramedics took the man to the hospital. He has serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

One person, an adult man, was detained in relation to the shooting.

